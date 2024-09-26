Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Hits New 1-Year High at $96.47

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $96.47 and last traded at $95.18, with a volume of 12649 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACA. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Arcosa from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stephens raised shares of Arcosa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.99.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $664.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Arcosa’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.85%.

In other news, Director Steven J. Demetriou acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $526,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,001.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arcosa news, Director Steven J. Demetriou acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $526,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,001.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $335,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,198.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,549,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,620,000 after buying an additional 32,164 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Arcosa by 1.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 553,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth about $45,468,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,040,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 374,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,972,000 after buying an additional 56,451 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

