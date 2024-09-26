Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Up 0.4%

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.64 and last traded at $20.58. Approximately 406,189 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,448,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Compass Point raised Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ares Capital

Ares Capital Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.78.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.76% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 20.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,681,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,166 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth $86,227,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 8.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,492,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,778,000 after buying an additional 273,025 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,524,000 after buying an additional 223,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,138,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,560,000 after buying an additional 78,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.