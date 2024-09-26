Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Hits New 1-Year High at $159.95

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $159.95 and last traded at $158.15, with a volume of 9211 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $158.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Ares Management from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.42.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 70.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.75.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $788.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.09 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 166.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ryan Berry sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total transaction of $1,930,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 376,702 shares in the company, valued at $58,162,788.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $6,260,151.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,475,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Berry sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total value of $1,930,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 376,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,162,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 604,316 shares of company stock worth $87,718,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Ares Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 66.7% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 10.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 7.2% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in Ares Management by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 32,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

