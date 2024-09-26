Argan (NYSE:AGX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $102.02

Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $102.02 and last traded at $101.59, with a volume of 55719 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Argan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Argan Trading Up 4.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.24 and its 200-day moving average is $69.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.51.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $227.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.05 million. Argan had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Argan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

Insider Transactions at Argan

In other news, Director Rainer H. Bosselmann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 273,916 shares in the company, valued at $19,590,472.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rainer H. Bosselmann sold 25,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 273,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,590,472.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William F. Leimkuhler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $962,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,539 shares of company stock worth $7,303,435 over the last three months. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argan

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Argan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Argan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Argan by 3,321.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Argan by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

