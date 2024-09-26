Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARBKL opened at $10.40 on Thursday. Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.11.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.5468 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.03%.

About Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026

say hello to the future. argo makes it easy to mine bitcoin gold, ethereum and other altcoins from home. argo is a platform that enables customers to efficiently mine ethereum and other altcoins from their own computer or mobile device. with just a click of a button and a transparent monthly fee, our users can immediately select which coin(s) they want to mine.

