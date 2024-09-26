Ariel Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,674 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $44,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MTN. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective (down previously from $259.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.38.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $182.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.29. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.14 and a 52 week high of $244.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vail Resorts

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.