Ariel Investments LLC Boosts Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 297,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,627 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $40,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 31,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2,271.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 34,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after buying an additional 32,737 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $136,693,000 after buying an additional 185,635 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 60.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE KEYS opened at $152.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.75. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $162.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.