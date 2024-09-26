Ariel Investments LLC Buys 26,375 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,375 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

VEA stock opened at $52.15 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $52.67. The company has a market cap of $136.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average is $50.21.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

