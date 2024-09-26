Ariel Investments LLC Buys 2,700,337 Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,007,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700,337 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 4.86% of Manchester United worth $129,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Manchester United by 912.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Dnca Finance purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Manchester United during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. 23.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MANU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Manchester United from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Manchester United Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MANU opened at $16.18 on Thursday. Manchester United plc has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 17.28% and a negative return on equity of 55.05%. The firm had revenue of $173.36 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manchester United plc will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

