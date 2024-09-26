Ariel Investments LLC Grows Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,871,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978,952 shares during the quarter. Envista accounts for about 1.8% of Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Envista worth $164,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Envista by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 325,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after buying an additional 9,892 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Envista by 69.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 129,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 53,170 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Envista by 13.7% during the second quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,184,000 after purchasing an additional 167,500 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 187,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Envista by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 35,126 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Envista from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Envista from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Envista from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.59.

In other news, CFO Eric D. Hammes acquired 24,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $400,607.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,607.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NVST opened at $18.64 on Thursday. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.44.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $633.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.88 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 52.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

