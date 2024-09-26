Ariel Investments LLC Has $195.20 Million Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,835,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,212 shares during the period. Prestige Consumer Healthcare accounts for about 2.1% of Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ariel Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $195,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,756,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,391,000 after purchasing an additional 63,375 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,074,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,827,000 after acquiring an additional 171,357 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,320,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,891,000 after purchasing an additional 272,773 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 764,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,437,000 after purchasing an additional 84,757 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 605,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,061,000 after purchasing an additional 30,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 0.5 %

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $70.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.48. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.34 and a twelve month high of $75.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.54 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

PBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.20.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Articles

