Ariel Investments LLC Has $39.52 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 669,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,475 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of CVS Health worth $39,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 19,225 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.3% in the second quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,203 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $58.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $73.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.53. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.