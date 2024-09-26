Ariel Investments LLC Invests $23.52 Million in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 156,924 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,518,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 428.9% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,420,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,447 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,021,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $452,886,000 after buying an additional 396,951 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $61,807,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 575,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,889,000 after purchasing an additional 351,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,015,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,084,000 after acquiring an additional 348,553 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zelman & Associates upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Lennar from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.94.

Lennar Price Performance

Lennar stock opened at $181.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.30. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $102.90 and a 52 week high of $193.80.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.28. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

