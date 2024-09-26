Ariel Investments LLC Lowers Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Ariel Investments LLC decreased its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,223 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Brady worth $18,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Brady by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Brady by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 2.0% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Brady by 65.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at Brady

In other Brady news, CEO Russell Shaller sold 12,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $916,934.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,520,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Russell Shaller sold 12,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $916,934.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,520,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew Gorman sold 8,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $647,337.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brady Stock Up 0.0 %

BRC stock opened at $76.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.87. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.35 and a fifty-two week high of $76.97.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $343.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.74 million. Brady had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Brady Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

