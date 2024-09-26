Ariel Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Ariel Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,816,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,084 shares during the quarter. Mohawk Industries accounts for approximately 2.2% of Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $206,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 104.5% during the second quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,558,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 27.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,000 after acquiring an additional 17,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 42.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,349,000 after acquiring an additional 360,628 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total value of $122,898.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,031.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $99,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,979,665.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total value of $122,898.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,031.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,415 shares of company stock worth $673,387 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $154.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.56 and its 200 day moving average is $128.73. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $164.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MHK shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

About Mohawk Industries

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

