Ariel Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Ariel Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,093 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $26,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.1% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,429,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.0% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $7,051,000. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,529,000. Finally, Alight Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alight Capital Management LP now owns 55,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

NYSE:TSM opened at $182.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $946.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $84.01 and a 12-month high of $193.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.55.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.71%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

