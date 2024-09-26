Ariel Investments LLC Sells 2,276,481 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Ariel Investments LLC decreased its holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,814,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,276,481 shares during the period. OneSpaWorld makes up about 1.6% of Ariel Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 9.78% of OneSpaWorld worth $150,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,992,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,101,000 after buying an additional 155,517 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 2nd quarter valued at $633,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,685,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter worth $7,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on OSW shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

NASDAQ OSW opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.80.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $224.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

OneSpaWorld Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. OneSpaWorld’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Insider Transactions at OneSpaWorld

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $87,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 467,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,806,302.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other OneSpaWorld news, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 8,271 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $138,539.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 726,920 shares in the company, valued at $12,175,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $87,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 467,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,806,302.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,565 shares of company stock worth $230,884. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

