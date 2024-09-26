Ariel Investments LLC Sells 239,164 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Ariel Investments LLC cut its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,915,225 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 239,164 shares during the period. BOK Financial accounts for 1.9% of Ariel Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 2.97% of BOK Financial worth $175,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BOKF. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter worth $39,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 304.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,514 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOKF opened at $102.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.53. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $62.42 and a 52 week high of $108.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $871.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.43 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.07%.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial upgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.10.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

