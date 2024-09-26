Ariel Investments LLC Sells 2,707,177 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Ariel Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 64.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,526,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,707,177 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Stericycle worth $88,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Stericycle by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 22,325.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRCL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Stericycle Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $61.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.03. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $61.77. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -277.50, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.07 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 1.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.