Ariel Investments LLC Sells 389 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ariel Investments LLC lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $577.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $137.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $583.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $550.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.43.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

