Ariel Investments LLC Sells 79,194 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Ariel Investments LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 42.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79,194 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $11,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 78,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,068,000 after buying an additional 21,430 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWP Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $705,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT stock opened at $118.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.73 and its 200 day moving average is $112.22. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $119.13. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

