Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.25 and last traded at $17.28. Approximately 35,445 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 342,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.74.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aris Water Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.93.

Aris Water Solutions Trading Down 9.9 %

The company has a market cap of $929.18 million, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $101.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.86 million. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 5.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

In other news, COO Brunt David Dylan Van sold 14,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $219,824.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,199.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

