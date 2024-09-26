Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.14

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$51.14 and last traded at C$50.84, with a volume of 19876 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$50.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.00.

Aritzia Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$45.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$498.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$487.16 million. Aritzia had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.8012959 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aritzia

In related news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.70, for a total value of C$477,000.00. In other Aritzia news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 11,800 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.75, for a total transaction of C$563,450.00. Also, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.70, for a total transaction of C$477,000.00. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells apparels and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers activewear, blazers and suiting, bodysuits, denim, dresses, jackets and coats, jumpsuits and rompers, leggings and bike shorts, pants, shirts and blouses, shorts, skirts, sweaters, and sweatpants, sweatshirts, hoodies, and sweats, as well as t-shirts, tops, intimates, bra tops, leaotards.

