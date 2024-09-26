Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Short Interest Update

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 10,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ark Restaurants in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of ARKR stock opened at $11.37 on Thursday. Ark Restaurants has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.01.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $50.40 million during the quarter.
About Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
