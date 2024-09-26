Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Short Interest Update

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 10,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ark Restaurants in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ark Restaurants

Institutional Trading of Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Trading Down 2.1 %

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ark Restaurants stock. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. ( NASDAQ:ARKR Free Report ) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 15,393 shares during the period. Ark Restaurants comprises 2.3% of CM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. CM Management LLC owned approximately 5.55% of Ark Restaurants worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARKR stock opened at $11.37 on Thursday. Ark Restaurants has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $50.40 million during the quarter.

About Ark Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.