Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Stake Raised by Engle Capital Management L.P.

Engle Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the quarter. Arlo Technologies accounts for 5.2% of Engle Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Engle Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.16% of Arlo Technologies worth $14,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Arlo Technologies Price Performance

Arlo Technologies stock opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.72 and a beta of 1.76. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. Arlo Technologies’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Ralph E. Faison bought 8,842 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $105,131.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 385,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,772.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $222,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,724.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ralph E. Faison bought 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $105,131.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 385,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,772.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

