Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Trading Down 13.8%

Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP – Get Free Report) shares fell 13.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.24 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.24 ($0.00). 804,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,467,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

Armadale Capital Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 41.47. The stock has a market cap of £1.56 million, a P/E ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Armadale Capital Company Profile

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on natural resources projects in Africa. It holds 100% interest in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project located in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013. Armadale Capital Plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Esher, the United Kingdom.

