Armistice Capital LLC Acquires 302,000 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,000 shares during the quarter. Kura Oncology comprises approximately 0.6% of Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $48,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KURA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $19.57 on Thursday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average is $20.56. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.04. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

