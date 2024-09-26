Armistice Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 10,156,000 Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,156,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,928,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 5.62% of Citius Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 32,686 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.4 %

Citius Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $93.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.60. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Citius Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CTXR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTXR. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids that is in clinical Phase 2b trial; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

