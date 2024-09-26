Armistice Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 57.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,396,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232,909 shares during the period. Immunovant accounts for approximately 1.1% of Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $89,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Immunovant by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Immunovant during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Immunovant by 288.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Immunovant by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $28.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 0.67. Immunovant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.58.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Immunovant from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Immunovant from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

In other news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $133,200.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,839,716.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Immunovant news, CTO Jay S. Stout sold 2,813 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $78,088.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,145.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $133,200.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,667 shares in the company, valued at $9,839,716.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $904,638. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

