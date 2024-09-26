Armistice Capital LLC Has $19.25 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 71,598 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $19,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alden Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $8,624,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in Uber Technologies by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 22,355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 358,834 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,080,000 after buying an additional 136,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER opened at $77.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.66. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

