Armistice Capital LLC Has $21.75 Million Stake in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 2.35% of Autolus Therapeutics worth $21,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,793,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,234,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,256,000 after purchasing an additional 169,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AUTL shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.70.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AUTL opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average of $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 18.55, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $918.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.05.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

