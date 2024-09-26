Armistice Capital LLC Has $38.75 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Armistice Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,490 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $38,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 9.2% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Humana by 111.4% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Baird R W raised shares of Humana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $398.70.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $311.95 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.61 and a 52-week high of $530.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.12. The firm has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

