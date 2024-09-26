Armistice Capital LLC Has $48.79 Million Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 839,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 137,000 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV accounts for 0.6% of Armistice Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $48,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 225.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BUD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

BUD stock opened at $63.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $113.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.79 and a 200-day moving average of $61.31. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $67.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.