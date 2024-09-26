Armistice Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,048 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $23,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.5% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 130,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,080,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $993,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.7% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 1,026,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,206,000 after acquiring an additional 17,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $114.75 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $452.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.59.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.82.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

