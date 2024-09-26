Armistice Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Armistice Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,136,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,124,000 shares during the period. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.8% of Armistice Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Armistice Capital LLC owned 7.81% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $63,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,189 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.44. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Activity

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Free Report ) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.25 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 24.31%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Michael Habig sold 18,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $96,902.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 456,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,154.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AUPH. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

