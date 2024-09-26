Armistice Capital LLC Makes New Investment in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,658,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,854,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.49% of T2 Biosystems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 29.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. 23.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on TTOO shares. StockNews.com raised T2 Biosystems to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

TTOO stock opened at $2.01 on Thursday. T2 Biosystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $33.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average is $4.00.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops and sells diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

