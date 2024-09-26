Armistice Capital LLC Purchases 353,781 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 94.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726,520 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,781 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $9,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UiPath by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $911,741,000 after buying an additional 2,133,078 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,180,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in UiPath by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,783,571 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $35,296,000 after acquiring an additional 754,519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in UiPath by 20.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,552,921 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $32,371,000 after acquiring an additional 439,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth about $48,267,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UiPath alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PATH. Barclays boosted their price target on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, September 6th. Macquarie cut UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

UiPath Stock Down 3.6 %

PATH opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 0.87. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.69 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $575,388.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 849,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,498.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.