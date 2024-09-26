Armistice Capital LLC Purchases 550,945 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,298,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 550,945 shares during the period. DENTSPLY SIRONA comprises about 0.7% of Armistice Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $57,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $25.73 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average is $27.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is -145.45%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XRAY. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

