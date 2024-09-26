Armistice Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 495.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 976,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 1.95% of Immunocore worth $33,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Immunocore in the 4th quarter worth about $4,450,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 346,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,702,000 after purchasing an additional 45,010 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Immunocore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunocore during the 4th quarter valued at $1,314,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 4,817.1% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 976,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,684,000 after buying an additional 956,204 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IMCR opened at $30.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.70. Immunocore Holdings plc has a one year low of $29.76 and a one year high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 0.73.

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.58 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 19.16% and a negative return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on IMCR shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Immunocore from $92.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Immunocore from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Immunocore in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Immunocore from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunocore presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

