Armistice Capital LLC Sells 112,195 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Armistice Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 112,195 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $19,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,208,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,683,000 after purchasing an additional 39,290 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sensient Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Sensient Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

SXT opened at $78.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.75. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $82.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $403.53 million during the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 5.83%. Analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

Insider Activity at Sensient Technologies

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Gebhardt Deborah Mckeithan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $142,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Featured Stories

