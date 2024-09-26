Armistice Capital LLC Sells 96,820 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Armistice Capital LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,250 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 96,820 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $29,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.92.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $95.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.04. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $107.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. Starbucks’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

