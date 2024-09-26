Armistice Capital LLC Takes $12.79 Million Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $12,785,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.93.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ opened at $425.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $421.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $472.07. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.05 and a 1 year high of $542.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.43%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.