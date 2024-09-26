Armor Advisors L.L.C. Grows Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Armor Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,847 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. CRH accounts for 14.7% of Armor Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Armor Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in CRH were worth $20,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,172,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 211.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 26,276 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter valued at $4,041,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter valued at $1,277,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 510.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 19,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Price Performance

Shares of CRH stock opened at $91.90 on Thursday. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $51.59 and a 12-month high of $93.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.08 and a 200-day moving average of $81.92.

CRH Cuts Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. Research analysts anticipate that CRH plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CRH. Morgan Stanley raised CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.70.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

