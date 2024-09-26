Armor Advisors L.L.C. Makes New Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Armor Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. iShares Silver Trust makes up approximately 0.4% of Armor Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 102.3% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.15. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $29.56.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

