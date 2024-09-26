Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 48,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 50,268 shares.The stock last traded at $4.14 and had previously closed at $4.46.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Arqit Quantum in a report on Thursday, July 11th.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.06% of Arqit Quantum as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.
