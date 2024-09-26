Arrow Financial Corp Buys 163,090 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 802.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 183,418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,090 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.2% of Arrow Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $192,761,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 854.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,561,200,000 after buying an additional 163,482,580 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 696.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 82,058,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,137,521,000 after buying an additional 71,757,065 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 829.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,055,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,913,435,000 after buying an additional 57,160,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 798.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 39,020,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,820,576,000 after purchasing an additional 34,678,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.78, for a total value of $14,733,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,974,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,819,329,886.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.78, for a total transaction of $14,733,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,974,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,819,329,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,352,303 shares of company stock worth $521,745,907. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $123.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $140.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.64 and its 200 day moving average is $107.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

