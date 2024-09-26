Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stake Boosted by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 6,335 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,520.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,536,855.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $2,482,959.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,963 shares in the company, valued at $21,654,772.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 6,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.06, for a total value of $1,799,520.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,053 shares in the company, valued at $8,536,855.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,145 shares of company stock worth $12,622,660. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $254.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $272.00 to $286.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.93.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AJG stock opened at $280.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.36. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $218.63 and a twelve month high of $301.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.58%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

