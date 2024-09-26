Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $925,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $734,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 400,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,314,000 after purchasing an additional 42,522 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,581,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,860,000 after purchasing an additional 318,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on APAM. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 1.6 %

APAM stock opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.79. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.38.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $270.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.70 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 71.76%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.59%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.