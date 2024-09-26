Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Short Interest Update

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the August 31st total of 52,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 77,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARTW opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.38. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

