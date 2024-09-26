Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND):

9/23/2024 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $175.00 to $191.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/17/2024 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $264.00 to $289.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/17/2024 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $180.00.

9/17/2024 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $191.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/17/2024 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $178.00 to $207.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/17/2024 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $180.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Ascendis Pharma A/S was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Ascendis Pharma A/S was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/4/2024 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $277.00 to $264.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $173.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $193.00 to $178.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $175.00 to $157.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $165.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2024 – Ascendis Pharma A/S was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/21/2024 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $174.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/13/2024 – Ascendis Pharma A/S was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/13/2024 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $174.00 to $196.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2024 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $170.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $146.27 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $85.29 and a 52 week high of $161.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 61.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

